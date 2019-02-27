Wilson reports that some county bridges will have new weight limits
Lincoln County commissioners heard from Environmental Officer Robert Olsen concerning purchasing a camera for investigating tile and drainage lines. Pictured clockwise from left are Robert Olsen, County Attorney Glen Petersen, Joe Drietz, Jack Vizecky, Chair Mic VanDeVere, and Corey Sik.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Commissioner Rick Hamer was absent from the meeting.
Environmental Officer Robert Olsen spoke to the board about several topics. He requested that the board set the interest rate and length of time for assessment on the County Ditch 39 improvement. After discussion, the board set the rate at four percent over a 10-year period.
