Area townships approve contracts for fire coverage
A large crowd of township representatives, members of the Lake Benton Fire Department and City Council members were on hand tor the LBFD and First Responders’ annual meeting and township contract meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Fire Department (LBFD) held their annual meeting on Monday, March 18 at the former Community Center building. Trustee Mark Dunn led the meeting, which was attended by members of the Lake Benton City Council, members of the Lake Benton Fire Department and representatives from eight area townships, which are covered by the LBFD.
Fire Chief Scott Christensen reported that, during 2018, the LBFD had 18 calls, which included five carbon monoxide calls, two grass fires, six accidents. They have one new member and two members who will be finished with their training soon…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off