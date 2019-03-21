Area townships approve contracts for fire coverage



A large crowd of township representatives, members of the Lake Benton Fire Department and City Council members were on hand tor the LBFD and First Responders’ annual meeting and township contract meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Fire Depart­ment (LBFD) held their annual meeting on Monday, March 18 at the former Community Center building. Trustee Mark Dunn led the meeting, which was attend­ed by members of the Lake Ben­ton City Council, members of the Lake Benton Fire Department and representatives from eight area town­ships, which are covered by the LBFD.

Fire Chief Scott Chris­tensen reported that, during 2018, the LBFD had 18 calls, which in­cluded five carbon mon­oxide calls, two grass fires, six accidents. They have one new member and two members who will be finished with their training soon…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.