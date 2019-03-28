“Arsenic and Old Lace” opens April 5



Pictured from left are Beth Reams of Brookings, South Dakota, Mark Fish of Lake Benton and Kathy Wilmes of Tyler rehearsing for the upcoming production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Lake Benton Opera House.

The Lake Benton Opera House will present its spring play, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” beginning on April 5. The classic comedy by Joseph Kesselring was written and is set in the 1940s, and was a hit movie starring Cary Grant and Raymond Massey.

The story revolves around two older spinster ladies, Abby and Martha Brewster (played by Beth Reams of Brookings, South Dakota and Kathy Wilmes of Tyler), who help lonely old men “find their peace” by serving them elderberry wine laced with poison, then burying them in the basement.

