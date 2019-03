Several area performers participated in “Broadway Meets Lake Benton” at the Lake Benton Opera House on Saturday. Pictured above, left to right, are Gabby Thooft of Tyler, Sarah Engels of Ivanhoe and Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton performing “Cup of Roasted Coffee” from “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals.”

For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.