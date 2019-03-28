Carr was dedicated to LPRW



Ron Carr of Tyler, a certified Water Operator, has worked at Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water for more than 39 years.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Dedication is staying with something, through good and bad, for years. Ron Carr of Tyler has demonstrated that dedication. After 39 years with Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water (LPRW), Carr will retire on March 29.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.