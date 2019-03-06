City council approves six month lease of kitchen with Sassy Cakes

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, March 4. Acting Mayor Rosie DeZeeuw called the meeting to order.

City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen reported that there is an individual interested in leasing the kitchen only of the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center. Ashly Nordmeyer runs a cupcake business, Sassy Cakes, which has grown to the point that she needs a commercial kitchen…

