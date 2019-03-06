City council approves six month lease of kitchen with Sassy Cakes
March 6, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, March 4. Acting Mayor Rosie DeZeeuw called the meeting to order.
City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen reported that there is an individual interested in leasing the kitchen only of the Lake Benton Area Community and Event Center. Ashly Nordmeyer runs a cupcake business, Sassy Cakes, which has grown to the point that she needs a commercial kitchen…
Filed under Community, Government