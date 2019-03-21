City-wide cleanup discussed at City Council meeting Monday night



Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen was on hand for the City Council meeting to answer questions about a Lake Benton city-wide cleanup.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, March 18. All trustees were present.

Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen and Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce Representatives Karen Lichtsinn and Jenny Nordmeyer spoke to the council regarding a 2020 city-wide cleanup. “I think this is im­portant for the beautification and safety of our community,” Lich­tsinn said. Lichtsinn reported that the city could hire Southwest Sanitation for the cleanup for ap­proximately $12,000 for the first year and significantly less for years following…

