Deep snow and heavy rains bring flooding risk to county



The state dozers were busy last week moving snow away from US Hwy 75 north of Lake Benton so they would have a place for the next round of snow.

By Shelly Finzen

With the recent heavy snow­fall across Lincoln County and more in the forecast, the next threat to the area may be heavy flooding.

The most recent snowfall reports for the area include seven inches in Lake Benton, five inches in Hendricks and Marshall, and as much as 10 inches in Canby. The recent snowfall brings the winter’s total for Sioux Falls, South Da­kota to more than 44 inches for the 2018-19 season…

