E-LB players named to All Conference teams
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Matthew Nibbe was named to the second string DVC All-Conference Team.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The 2019 Dakota Valley Conference All-Conference teams have been announced. Redhawk players made it to the teams and the honorable mention list.
On the boys All-Conference team, Co-Coaches of the Year were Jeff Gruenhagen of DeSmet, South Dakota and Mike Parry of Arlington, South Dakota. The First Team includes Devon Heuer, Arlington Cardinals; Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals; Dalton Voelker, Colman- Egan Hawks; Kalen Garry and Trevin Holland, DeSmet Bulldogs; and Paydon Casper, Lake Preston Divers.
The Second Team includes Mathew Nibbe, Elkton-Lake Benton Elks;…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off