Elks finish the post season with loss to the Blackhawks

March 6, 2019

By Shelly Finzen
The Elks finished their post-season last Tuesday, Feb. 26. They were defeat­ed by the Sanborn Central- Woonsocket Blackhawks in the first round of the re­gional playoffs, 56-46.
Top scorer in the game was Marcus Harming, who put 13 points on the score­board with two 2-point shots and three 3-pointers…

