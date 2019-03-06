Elks finish the post season with loss to the Blackhawks
March 6, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elks finished their post-season last Tuesday, Feb. 26. They were defeated by the Sanborn Central- Woonsocket Blackhawks in the first round of the regional playoffs, 56-46.
Top scorer in the game was Marcus Harming, who put 13 points on the scoreboard with two 2-point shots and three 3-pointers…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.