FCA members, hopefuls show their moves

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the annual All-Star games at Elkton-Lake Benton High School on Tuesday, March 19. Members played scrimmages throughout the day, complete with fun music and mini-games for the hopefuls. Above—Jenna Nibbe tries to make a shot to win a miniature ball.

In a battle of Red versus Blue, the members competed for bragging rights. E-LB members on the teams included Hannah Krog, Devin Sopko, Dylan Kuehl, Billy Steufen, Grant DeRuyter, Matthew Nibbe, Marcus Harming and Ashley Skeels. E-LB coaches who played in the Coach’s game included Steve Erickson, Dan Robbins, Mark Harming, Lenard Gebhart and Jacob Skogstad.