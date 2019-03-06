Fourth grade’s “Sweet” book reviews
March 6, 2019
The fourth grade class was asked to write a review of their favorite books in an acrostic that uses the word VALENTINE. The required word could either be used at the beginning of the sentences, or in the middle of the sentences. Here are a couple of samples… “The Impossible Quest: Escape from Wolfhaven Castle,” reviewed by Xander G…and Bad Kitty vs. Uncle Murray” reviewed by Xavier H…
