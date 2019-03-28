Hansonville Township spoke to the County Board about assessments



Representatives of Hansonville Township were on hand at the meeting regarding recent assessments. Jeff Moen, center, spoke to the County Board, with additional information presented by John Olson, left, and Tom Pederson, right.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on March 19. Rick Hamer was not in attendance.

Representatives of Hansonville Township—Jeff Moen, John Olson and Tom Pederson— spoke to the commissioners concerning recent assessments to properties in the township and a bill for “delinquent taxes” the township received. The township’s question is whether the township is being taxed or whether it is being assessed. The township believes that, based on the wording of the property tax statements and the bill, the assessments are not actually assessments, but are “turned into taxes.”

