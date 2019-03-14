Happy Birthday to the American Legion



The American Legion met for the first time in Paris, France in March 1919. Henry Sollie Post No. 10 celebrated the special milestone during their recent meeting. Pictured are local members Don Evers, Roger Rudebusch, Jim Roggenbuck and Jerry Rochel.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In February 1919, a group of 20 war-weary World War I of­ficers met in Paris, France. They were members of the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) and they had been asked to find ways to improve troop morale after one of the most emotionally dev­astating wars in history. Lieuten­ant Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., the eldest son of President Teddy Roosevelt, proposed an organization of veterans, accord­ing to Legion.org, and the incep­tion of the American Legion had begun.

In March 1919, about 1,000 officers and enlisted men at­tended the Paris Caucus, where a temporary Constitution was adopted and the name American Legion was adopted…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.