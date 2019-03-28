Jeffrey Fehl

Feb. 20, 1959- March 21, 2019

Jeffrey G. Fehl, age 60 of Lake Benton, passed away Thursday, March 21 at Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler.

Visitation was Monday, March 25, 1-2 p.m. at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Lake Benton. A funeral service followed at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cem­etery. To view Jeffrey’s life history or sign an online registry please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Jeffrey George Fehl was born Feb. 20, 1959 to Mor­ris and Irene (Wichern) Fehl in Tyler.

Jeff is survived by his children, John (Jing Guan) Fehl of Elmwood Park, Illi­nois, Megan (Nick) Jopson of Egan, South Dakota, and Mike Fehl of Canby; five grandchildren; his father Morris Fehl of Lake Ben­ton; and siblings, Steve (Billie) Fehl, Gary (Becky) Fehl , Randy (Lori) Fehl, Sherry Fehl, Teresa (Bill) Bunkers, Tom (Robin) Fehl, and Jeanette Kir­meier. He was preceded in death by his mother Irene and brothers Richard and Jerry Fehl.