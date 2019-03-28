Jeffrey Fehl
Feb. 20, 1959- March 21, 2019
Jeffrey G. Fehl, age 60 of Lake Benton, passed away Thursday, March 21 at Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler.
Visitation was Monday, March 25, 1-2 p.m. at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Lake Benton. A funeral service followed at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. To view Jeffrey’s life history or sign an online registry please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Jeffrey George Fehl was born Feb. 20, 1959 to Morris and Irene (Wichern) Fehl in Tyler.
Jeff is survived by his children, John (Jing Guan) Fehl of Elmwood Park, Illinois, Megan (Nick) Jopson of Egan, South Dakota, and Mike Fehl of Canby; five grandchildren; his father Morris Fehl of Lake Benton; and siblings, Steve (Billie) Fehl, Gary (Becky) Fehl , Randy (Lori) Fehl, Sherry Fehl, Teresa (Bill) Bunkers, Tom (Robin) Fehl, and Jeanette Kirmeier. He was preceded in death by his mother Irene and brothers Richard and Jerry Fehl.