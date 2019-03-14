Kelly Eich

Nov. 23, 1954 – March 3, 2019

Kelly Ray Eich, age 64 of Brookings, South Da­kota, passed away March 3 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral Services were 2 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Rude’s Funeral Home in Brookings. Visitation was 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, until the time of services at Rude’s Funeral Home.

Kelly Ray Eich, son of Alvin and Marge (Kuiper) Eich, was born Nov. 23, 1954 in Tyler. His early childhood years were spent in southern California before the family moved back to Iowa in 1963, and eventually resettled on a farm north of Lake Benton. It is on this farm where Kelly developed his love of hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Whether it was snowmobiling in win­ter, fishing in summer or hunting in fall, you could always find Kelly doing something outdoors. Many times he was accompanied by his brother-in-law Rob­ert, who he referred to as his “brother by a different mother.”

Kelly also raced stock cars for many years. He was a loving owner and caretaker of many pets over his lifetime. His first hunting lab was named Tina after the Tina Turner song “Better Be Good To Me” that was playing on the radio when he was bring­ing her home for the first time. She was followed by Sara and now they have Stella. Kelly also had a pet skunk (descented) named Rose. He was also a cat owner and cat lover.

Kelly graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1974 and married Col­leen Weber. This marriage was blessed with three children, Jamie, Jason and Sara. Kelly drove long-haul truck for many years and worked at the bowling al­ley in Brookings, South Dakota for over 20 years. While at the bowling alley he helped install and im­plement the first computer bowling programs. It was while he was working at the bowling alley that Kelly met Kristie Hendrickson, his wife and partner of the last 28 years. They en­joyed a robust rivalry be­tween his Vikings and her Packers all their years to­gether. They also enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt, Sr. together. Kelly worked hard his whole life and he played hard.

Survivors include his wife Kristie of Brookings, South Dakota; two chil­dren— Jason (Amanda) of Wellington, Colorado and Sara Eich-Lang of Fort Collins, Colorado; three grandchildren— Barry, Katelyn and Garrett; four sisters— Karen (Alan) Jo­hansen of Currie, Sandee (Robert) Walker of Ander­sonville, Tennessee, Lea Lory of Lake Benton, and Jodee (Tim) Fodstad of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Jamie, his parents Alvin and Marge Eich, and nieces and neph­ews.

