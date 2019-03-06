Lake Benton Elementary celebrated reading throughout February



Lake Benton Elementary School students love reading. That’s the reason 14 of them were able to earn their photo in the paper this week. Pictured left to right in front are Elizabeth Determan, Hadley Fruechte, and Griffen Rouge; in the middle row are Lola McKee, Jerika Koopman, Bre Dreitz, Kaleb Larson, Bennett Bedow and Angie Deutz; and in back are Liberty Guza, Andrew Tiedeman, Isaiah Olson, Blake DeVries and Nate Timm.

By Shelly Finzen

Reading is fundamental, which is why Lake Benton Elementary teachers make such a big deal out of it. Check out the ways the classes celebrated national I Love to Read Month.

Preschool invited mystery readers to come in and read to the students. Several Lake Benton community members and parents read to the preschool students from inside the Mystery Reader Box. When they were finished, the students tried to guess who their mystery reader was…

Jacob Haack dressed up as his favorite book character, Super Rabbit Boy, for character dress-up day at Lake Benton Elementary School.