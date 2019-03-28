Lake Benton students and staff give back



All of these students and staff members took part in the Caps for Cancer campaign. Participants could “purchase” the right to wear a hat to school by donating 50¢ to Relay For Life. This is just one of the ways the school has given back to their community and their world.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton community supports its school. That is why it is so important to Lake Benton Elementary School to give back to its community and its world.

The school as a whole engages in several charitable fundraisers and acts of kindness. They are just finishing up the Caps for Cancer campaign, where students and staff could “purchase” the right to wear a hat in school on Fridays during the month of March for a donation of 50¢ to Relay For Life. Many of the students and staff participated in the fundraiser and approximately $100 will be donated toward cancer research.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.