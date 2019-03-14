LBAF and LB Fire Dept. team up to present dueling guitars
The LBAF’s 2019 annual fundraising Gala will feature Dueling Guitars as the entertainment for the evening.
What’s better than two dueling pianos? The answer: Two dueling guitars delivering a fast-paced, audience-interactive experience with a non-stop stream of great sing-along songs and big comedy.
With a combined professional stage experience of 50 years, Glen Everhart and Pat Balder of Songblast dueling guitars will take center stage to provide a one-of-a-kind show for all music lovers. Be prepared to laugh, sing, and rock and roll!
