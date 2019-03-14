LBAF and LB Fire Dept. team up to present dueling guitars

March 14, 2019

Gala entertainment
The LBAF’s 2019 annual fundraising Gala will feature Dueling Guitars as the entertainment for the evening.

What’s better than two dueling pianos? The an­swer: Two dueling guitars delivering a fast-paced, audience-interactive ex­perience with a non-stop stream of great sing-along songs and big comedy.
With a combined pro­fessional stage experience of 50 years, Glen Everhart and Pat Balder of Song­blast dueling guitars will take center stage to pro­vide a one-of-a-kind show for all music lovers. Be prepared to laugh, sing, and rock and roll!

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

