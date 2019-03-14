Martha Hall

Aug. 22, 1925 – March 7, 2019

Martha Jane Hall, age 93 of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 7 at Birchwood Cottages.

Visitation will be at Mi­chaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Wednesday, March 13, 4-7 p.m., and at Grace Baptist Church on Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Owatonna with Pastor David Levy offici­ating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.

Martha was born Aug. 22, 1925 in Bedford, Iowa, the daughter of James and Hazel (Golding) Ul­mer. She grew up in Bed­ford where she graduated from high school in 1943. After high school, she moved with her family to Denver, Colorado, where she worked. While living in Denver, she met Har­old Hall and the couple was married on Aug. 28, 1944.

Harold was sent to Oki­nawa during his military service and Martha con­tinued living in Denver. When Harold returned to the United States, the couple moved to St. Pe­ter, while Harold was in college. Harold’s teach­ing career took the family to Culdesac, Idaho, Bon­ners Ferry, Idaho, and Lake Benton, where they lived for 14 years, then in 1967, to Owatonna.

While living in Owa­tonna, Martha worked at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, where she also attended school, gradu­ating with a degree in education. She taught at Owatonna Christian School until retirement in 1990. She continued as a substitute teacher as needed.

Martha was active in all of the churches she at­tended, served Meals on Wheels, was a competi­tive game player, enjoyed knitting and time with her neighbors. If you met Martha, you were her friend.

Martha’s family is thankful for the people in her life who helped her remain in her home for so many years, including her Grace Baptist Church family, Butch Nelson, Jer­ry and Ramona Fix, and most recently her Birch­wood family.

She is survived by her children—Mike (and Judy) Hall of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Will (and Marla) Hall of New Rich­mond, Wisconsin, and Richard (and Dale) Hall of Dover, Pennnsylvania; son-in-law Al Potter of Apex, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold Hall, her daughter Patricia Potter, her grandson Michael Hall, and her siblings Harlan (and Bonnie) Ul­mer and Beatrice (and Gene) Payne.

Memorials are pre­ferred to Grace Baptist Church.