School will end May 24 for summer

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on March 20. All board members were present. Additionally, Su­perintendent Loy Woelber, Principal Jeff Hansen, and teachers Kelli Larson and Deb Rouge were also in at­tendance.

The board discussed how the students and staff will make up the snow days in the 2018-19 school year. Hansen has contacted other administrators from area districts, including the Elkton, South Dakota district, to see what they are planning. Hansen re­ported that, based on his last contact with Elkton Superintendent Brian Jan­dahl, “they are looking at forgiving three days” in Elkton. The Elkton School District has done away with their Wednesday ear­ly-outs through the end of the school year.

