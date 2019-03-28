School will end May 24 for summer
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on March 20. All board members were present. Additionally, Superintendent Loy Woelber, Principal Jeff Hansen, and teachers Kelli Larson and Deb Rouge were also in attendance.
The board discussed how the students and staff will make up the snow days in the 2018-19 school year. Hansen has contacted other administrators from area districts, including the Elkton, South Dakota district, to see what they are planning. Hansen reported that, based on his last contact with Elkton Superintendent Brian Jandahl, “they are looking at forgiving three days” in Elkton. The Elkton School District has done away with their Wednesday early-outs through the end of the school year.
