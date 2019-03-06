Sixth grade: I Love to Read month



On Friday, March 1, the sixth grade class celebrated Drop Everything and Read Day by dropping everything to read throughout the school day. Logan Miller and Abby Timm are pictured relaxing in some camp chairs while they read.

The sixth grade students participated in several reading events throughout February. As part of the reading celebration, stu­dents wrote why they love to read.

I love to read because it takes me places without having to have a passport near and far…Blake D…

love to read because it takes me places where I want to go. I have traveled to different countries when I read… By: Keira L.

