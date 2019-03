The Lake Benton Fire Department and the Lake Benton Area Foundation are teaming up to host this year’s Gala event. Join them for a fully loaded prime rib dinner. Entertainment by Dueling Guitars. Live and silent auctions for your bidding pleasure.Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Benton Area Community & Events Center. Proceeds will be used to purchase firefighting gear and equipment.

