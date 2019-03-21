Weird weather terms that are really real



Thundersnow, snow squalls and other weird weather hit Lincoln County this past winter.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Weird weather requires some weird weather terms, but by the end of the last storm, many were wondering, “Are these terms really real or is someone making up stuff?” Rest assured, most of the weather headlines of the 2018-19 winter were actual terms, some coming from more than 50 years ago. The Weather Channel’s web­site listed and explained some old weather terms that have not been heard in awhile.

The term “polar vor­tex” was used in weather headlines this year, as well as in 2014, but it was first introduced in the weather world in the late 1930s…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.