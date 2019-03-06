Well below average temperatures in the immediate forecast



After heavy snow last month, severe cold is the next weather challenge the area will face. Temperatures are expected to be more than 20 degrees below average through the end of the week.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Cold weather is a part of Minnesota winters, but once spring hits, locals generally expect a warmup. That may not be the case for this winter, according to several weather forecasting models.

On Monday, Accuweather released a report that stated, “Arctic air will continue to plunge from the Midwest to the Northeast in the wake of the weekend snowstorm, producing the coldest March weather since 2014 across the North Central states.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.