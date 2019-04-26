Approval to treat Lake Benton Lake was given by DNR



Lake Benton Mayor Bob Worth and City Trustee Dave Enke spoke to the county board concerning the problems Lake Benton has had with the county recycling program at last week’s commissioner meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 16. All members of the board were present for the meeting.

Nancy Vierstraete of United Community Action Partnership (UCAP) presented a report on the organization and requested that the board approve a resolution, the Family Homeless Prevention Assistance Program, to allow UCAP to work with families in Lincoln County. According to Vierstraete, Lincoln County is one of 13 counties the organization serves. In order to make the organization more available to Lincoln County residents, UCAP is considering adding a case-management office, which would be open one day a week…

