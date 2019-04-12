Arco Fire Department adds new AED units

April 12, 2019

By Lacey Barke

The Arco Fire Depart­ment was recently able to purchase two Automated External Defibrillators (AED) with the help of contributions from the community. As a thank you for their kindness, the de­partment partnered with Ivanhoe EMT Director Kristy Richmond to put on an AED usage demonstra­tion held for the public at the Arco Community Cen­ter last Thursday. AEDs are used on those who are experiencing cardiac ar­rest; they deliver diagonal shocks through the body, which helps to restart the heart and keep it beating.

