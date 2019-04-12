Arco Fire Department adds new AED units
April 12, 2019
By Lacey Barke
The Arco Fire Department was recently able to purchase two Automated External Defibrillators (AED) with the help of contributions from the community. As a thank you for their kindness, the department partnered with Ivanhoe EMT Director Kristy Richmond to put on an AED usage demonstration held for the public at the Arco Community Center last Thursday. AEDs are used on those who are experiencing cardiac arrest; they deliver diagonal shocks through the body, which helps to restart the heart and keep it beating.
