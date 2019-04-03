Area residents are helping out the little guys in Nebraska
Darla and Channa McCurdy, left, owners of New 2 You Consignment in Lake Benton, have teamed up with Jennifer Hills and Lauren Guy to collect and deliver supplies to “the little guys” impacted by the flooding in Nebraska.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The devastating flooding in Nebraska has been a priority topic across news stations and on Facebook. Aide is going into the state, but, according to area residents Jennifer Hills of Pipestone and Lauren Guy of Lake Wilson, the “little guys” are being forgotten.
Lauren’s husband is from Nebraska and they have family who still live there. According to her contacts in Nebraska, small towns and villages and small farmers are being forgotten when it comes to help being delivered from the outside world…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
admin login