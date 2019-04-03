Area residents are helping out the little guys in Nebraska



Darla and Channa McCurdy, left, owners of New 2 You Consignment in Lake Benton, have teamed up with Jennifer Hills and Lauren Guy to collect and deliver supplies to “the little guys” impacted by the flooding in Nebraska.

By Shelly Finzen

The devastating flooding in Nebraska has been a priority topic across news stations and on Facebook. Aide is going into the state, but, according to area residents Jennifer Hills of Pip­estone and Lauren Guy of Lake Wilson, the “little guys” are be­ing forgotten.

Lauren’s husband is from Nebraska and they have fam­ily who still live there. Accord­ing to her contacts in Nebraska, small towns and villages and small farmers are being forgot­ten when it comes to help being delivered from the out­side world…

