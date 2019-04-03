“Arsenic and Old Lace” brings experience and new kids to the Opera House stage



Beth Reams (left) of Brookings, South Dakota and Kathy Wilmes of Tyler lead a cast of 14 in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” opening Friday, April 5 at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Shelly Finzen

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” a classic theater production that first hit the stage during WWII, will open at the Lake Benton Opera House. The show was originally presented in New York at the Fulton Theater in August 1941. The cast includes 14 people, who range from the professional actor to the new kid on the block. The show is filled with twists and turns and laughs that keep audience members on the edges of their seats.

Abby and Martha Brewster, the leading ladies, are played by Beth Reams of Brookings, South Dakota and Kathy Wilmes of Tyler…

