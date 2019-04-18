Brace-Hopfinger track meet cut short by weather

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton track teams travelled to Volga, South Dakota to participate in the Brace- Hopginger Relays on Tuesday, April 9. The meet was called off due to inclement weather, according to E-LB coach Virginia Gebhart. Here are the reported results of the meet.

In the girls’ division:

100 Meter Dash— Au­brey Wirth 14.76, Au­tumn Tooley 15.99, and Ella Crofutt 16.27;100 Meter Hurdles— Rachael Krog 20.72, Tristan Basham 22.83, and Kayla Goertz 21.35…

In the boys’ division:

100 Meter Dash—Ry­an Smallfield 12.27; 110 Meter Hurdles— Isaac Jaacks 17.97, plac­ing fourth in the meet…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.