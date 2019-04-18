Brace-Hopfinger track meet cut short by weather
April 18, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton track teams travelled to Volga, South Dakota to participate in the Brace- Hopginger Relays on Tuesday, April 9. The meet was called off due to inclement weather, according to E-LB coach Virginia Gebhart. Here are the reported results of the meet.
In the girls’ division:
100 Meter Dash— Aubrey Wirth 14.76, Autumn Tooley 15.99, and Ella Crofutt 16.27;100 Meter Hurdles— Rachael Krog 20.72, Tristan Basham 22.83, and Kayla Goertz 21.35…
In the boys’ division:
100 Meter Dash—Ryan Smallfield 12.27; 110 Meter Hurdles— Isaac Jaacks 17.97, placing fourth in the meet…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
