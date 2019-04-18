Christensen accepted into FCCLA Japanese Exchange Program



Alexis Christensen

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton FFCLA member Alexis Christensen was recently accepted into the Japanese exchange program with the FCCLA. She will spend six weeks this summer in Japan, learning about the language and culture.

Alexis began her preparation for this program in seventh grade, when she heard a speaker talk about it at an FCCLA conference. “I knew from that point on I wanted to apply when I was old enough,” she said, “The presenter said that applicants had to be 17 years old, so I waited until then, and here I am.”

The program gives Alexis a full scholarship. “It is a full scholarship from Kikkoman, in partnership with FCCLA. The program allows students to study abroad during this time, wanting the student to gain a cultural understanding.”

