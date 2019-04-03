DNR will complete two improvements on Lakeshore Drive



Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper reported that the city cleaned out two ditches to prevent flooding problems.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met for their regular meeting on Monday, April 1. Mayor Bob Worth was physically absent but attended the meeting via phone. Co-chair Rosie DeZeeuw led the meeting in his absence.

Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper presented the Mainte­nance Report. According to Drap­er, the Maintenance Department has been using pumps to bypass the sewer lift station, due to the high amount of extra water in the system. “Our flows are three times normal,” Draper said. They are cur­rently using a pump with a four-inch line, but they have needed to use one rented from AC Construc­tion with an eight-inch line…

