Elks start the track season running in Brookings



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Kaitlyn Dietz competes in the 400M Dash at the Scott Underwood Invitational Indoor Track Meet on Monday, April 1, held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton track teams competed in the SDSU Scott Under­wood Invitational meet in Brookings, South Dakota on Monday, April 1. -The results of the meet are as follows.

In the girls’ division, running events:

100 Meter Dash: Kai­lyn Drietz – 15.63, Daisha Warren – 15.71, Zoey Greer – 15.98, and Ella Crofutt – 16.37

100 Meter Hurdles: Ra­chael Krog – 20.77

