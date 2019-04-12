Elks start the track season running in Brookings
April 12, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Kaitlyn Dietz competes in the 400M Dash at the Scott Underwood Invitational Indoor Track Meet on Monday, April 1, held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton track teams competed in the SDSU Scott Underwood Invitational meet in Brookings, South Dakota on Monday, April 1. -The results of the meet are as follows.
In the girls’ division, running events:
100 Meter Dash: Kailyn Drietz – 15.63, Daisha Warren – 15.71, Zoey Greer – 15.98, and Ella Crofutt – 16.37
100 Meter Hurdles: Rachael Krog – 20.77
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
