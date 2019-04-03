Elkton Community Cupboard is open to Lake Benton families
Jodi Wolfe heads the Elkton Community Cupboard, a new venture that provides food and hygiene products to Elkton and Elkton-Lake Benton families.
By Shelly Finzen
The city of Elkton, South Dakota is lending a helping hand and some Lake Benton families may benefit from it. Recently, the Elkton Community Cupboard opened at the Elkton Community Center, located at 109 Elk Street in Elkton, South Dakota. Jodi Wolfe spoke to the Journal recently about the new program.
Wolfe said she spoke to the Elkton City Council a couple of months ago about starting a food shelf program, expecting them to need time to consider her request. “They gave me approval in, like, seven minutes, and we were rolling,” she said. The program is starting from scratch, according to Wolfe…
