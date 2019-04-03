Elkton Community Cupboard is open to Lake Benton families



Jodi Wolfe heads the Elkton Community Cupboard, a new venture that provides food and hygiene products to Elkton and Elkton-Lake Benton families.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The city of Elkton, South Dakota is lending a helping hand and some Lake Benton families may benefit from it. Recently, the Elkton Com­munity Cupboard opened at the Elkton Community Center, located at 109 Elk Street in Elkton, South Da­kota. Jodi Wolfe spoke to the Journal recently about the new program.

Wolfe said she spoke to the Elkton City Coun­cil a couple of months ago about starting a food shelf program, expecting them to need time to consider her request. “They gave me approval in, like, seven minutes, and we were roll­ing,” she said. The program is starting from scratch, ac­cording to Wolfe…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.