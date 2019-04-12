Elkton-Lake Benton FCCLA attend Leadership Conference



Those attending the FCCLA conference, pictured left to right in front, are Caedmon Bressler, Autumn Tooley, Tristin Basham, Jenae Christensen and Sydney Boersma; in back are Madeline Bressler, Hannah Schuurman, Madisyn Nielsen, Alexis Christensen, Hannah Krog and Brooklyn Nielsen.

The members of the Elkton-Lake Benton Fam­ily, Career, and Community Leadership of America (FCCLA) Chapter congre­gated with fellow members from all across the State of South Dakota. Over 1,400 members, advisers, and guests attended the FCCLA Leadership Conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota held March 31–April 2. The theme was “Believe in Yourself,” and the confer­ence was a great success. Our members participated in workshops, competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, and met with other youth leaders at the Denny Sanford Convention Cen­ter/Sheraton Hotel. Mem­bers were also inspired by keynote speaker Ryan Moran, author, business owner and entrepreneur, during the State Leader­ship Conference.

Elkton-Lake Benton FCCLA member Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton will be advancing to Nationals in Anaheim, California, June 30-July 4.