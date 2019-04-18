Free concert by Christian musician at St. John’s Lutheran

Christian musician Chris Driesbach is homeless and couldn’t be happier about it. In June 2006, he paid off his debts, sold his home and belongings and got in his car to travel the coun­try.

Driesbach is a Christian musician, originally from New Orleans… Sunday evening, May 26 at 4 p.m, Chris will be sing­ing his songs in a free con­cert at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 113 Garfield St. in Lake Benton.

