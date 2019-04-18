Free concert by Christian musician at St. John’s Lutheran
April 18, 2019
Christian musician Chris Driesbach is homeless and couldn’t be happier about it. In June 2006, he paid off his debts, sold his home and belongings and got in his car to travel the country.
Driesbach is a Christian musician, originally from New Orleans… Sunday evening, May 26 at 4 p.m, Chris will be singing his songs in a free concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 113 Garfield St. in Lake Benton.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login