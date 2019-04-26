Fruechte competed at the state Peewee wrestling tournament
April 26, 2019
Third grader Lane Fruechte, fourth from left, qualified for the state wrestling tournament. He is pictured with his second place regional trophy.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton third grader Lane Fruechte recently traveled to Rochester with seven other Little Arrow wrestlers to compete in the state wrestling tournament for Peewee Wrestling. Lane competed in the 72-pound division.
Lane wrestles with the Little Arrows Wresting Club in Pipestone…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login