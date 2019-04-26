Fruechte competed at the state Peewee wrestling tournament

April 26, 2019

Fruechte Wrestling
Third grader Lane Fruechte, fourth from left, qualified for the state wrestling tournament. He is pictured with his second place regional trophy.

By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton third grad­er Lane Fruechte recently traveled to Rochester with seven other Little Arrow wrestlers to compete in the state wrestling tour­nament for Peewee Wres­tling. Lane competed in the 72-pound division.
Lane wrestles with the Little Arrows Wresting Club in Pipestone…

