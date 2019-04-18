Oct. 29, 1944 – April 11, 2019

Gary Johnson, age 74 of Tyler, passed away un­expectedly on Thursday, April 11 at the Avera Tyler Hospital. Memorial visita­tion will be held Friday, April 26, 4-6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Chapel in Tyler. A prayer service will follow at 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. To view Gary’s full life history, please vis­it www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Gary William Johnson was born Oct. 29, 1944 to George and Elsa (Maus) Johnson in Montevideo. He married Susan Long on June 7, 1985 at First Eng­lish Church in Tyler.

Gary is survived by his wife Susan; children David and Angie Johnson; step-children Blake Long (Victo­ria Spencer), Sheila (Craig) Minett, and Mitchell Long; 12 grandchildren; brothers Eugene (Yvonne), Dennis, David (Carol), and Mark (Janalee); brother-in-law Jim (June) Herrington; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leroy (Gerri) Johnson; parents-in-law Donald and Shirley Herrington; and step-son Shannon Long.