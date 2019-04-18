Gary Johnson
Oct. 29, 1944 – April 11, 2019
Gary Johnson, age 74 of Tyler, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11 at the Avera Tyler Hospital. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 4-6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Chapel in Tyler. A prayer service will follow at 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. To view Gary’s full life history, please visit www.hartquistfuneral. com.
Gary William Johnson was born Oct. 29, 1944 to George and Elsa (Maus) Johnson in Montevideo. He married Susan Long on June 7, 1985 at First English Church in Tyler.
Gary is survived by his wife Susan; children David and Angie Johnson; step-children Blake Long (Victoria Spencer), Sheila (Craig) Minett, and Mitchell Long; 12 grandchildren; brothers Eugene (Yvonne), Dennis, David (Carol), and Mark (Janalee); brother-in-law Jim (June) Herrington; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leroy (Gerri) Johnson; parents-in-law Donald and Shirley Herrington; and step-son Shannon Long.
