Kay Finzen serves area seniors as Diner’s Club Coordinator

By Shelly Finzen

A familiar face has returned to Lake Benton to serve the seniors of the community. Miss Kay Finzen was recently hired to fill the position of Diner’s Club Coordinator, following the retirement of Ardith Larsen.

Though Kay is young, she is ambitious and loves working with the program and the seniors who use it. “I was excited for an opportunity to work in my hometown and help the community while doing so,” Kay said, “I really enjoy working with Karen and Eileen and the rest of the city employees who come in (to the City office), and I am excited to help where needed when I have some free time.”

