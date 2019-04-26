Lake Benton Area Foundation calling for grant applications
April 26, 2019
The Lake Benton Area Foundation is looking for community members and groups who are interested in applying for grant dollars. Through partnership with Southwest Initiative Foundation, the LBAF has $6,000 in grant money available to help non-profit entities with projects meant to be beneficial to the community and surrounding area.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
