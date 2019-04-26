Lake Benton Area Foundation calling for grant applications

The Lake Benton Area Foundation is looking for community members and groups who are interested in applying for grant dol­lars. Through partnership with Southwest Initiative Foundation, the LBAF has $6,000 in grant money available to help non-prof­it entities with projects meant to be beneficial to the community and sur­rounding area.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

