Lake Benton Elementary celebrated good character



Pyper Johnson and James Wussow each won $25 ExpressWay gift certificates.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Good character is impor­tant at Lake Benton Ele­mentary School, and an all-school assembly was held last week to celebrate.

The sixth-grade students helped other students learn appropriate behavior in two key areas of the school, the hallways and the lunch room. They created videos that showed inappropriate behavior and appropriate behavior for these areas.

Each class decided on their top Bobcat Trait…

As part of the PBIS celebration, students played a live action version of Hungry, Hungry Hippos. Each team had to collect specific-colored balloons with a box, while riding on a scooter. Mrs. Kelli Larson watches over one of the teams—Kiera Larson, Braxton Marler and Hadley Fruechte.