Lake Benton Elementary hosted 7th annual Ag Awareness Day



Third and fourth grade students learned how to make healthy snacks using bananas, peanut butter and tortillas at the 2019 Ag Awareness Day held at Lake Benton Elementary School.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County Farm Bureau sponsored 2019 Ag Awareness Day, held at Lake Benton Elementary School on Wednesday, April 3. Ten presenters covered different aspects of agriculture, from crops such as soybeans and sugar beets, to livestock such as goats and pigs. Third and fourth grade students from Hendricks, Ivanhoe and Lake Benton spent the morning visiting with the presenters.

Ava Schoenfeld of Lake Benton spoke to students about raising goats. The seventh grader brought two bottle-fed goats along with her to help in her presentation…

Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers Association representatives, Brian Fruechte and Bob Worth, taught third and fourth grade students about the versatility of soybeans.