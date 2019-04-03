Lake Benton Elementary takes the challenge to live healthier



Jacob Haack shows his schoolmates Fiery, the monster that reminds us to avoid smoking, vaping, and using other tobacco products for good heart health.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton Elementary School kicked off their Kids Heart Challenge program last week. Julie Boerhave shared her heart-story with the students during the opening assembly. She also introduced them to the Heart Challenge monsters, each of which the students can earn throughout the program.

While the Kids Heart Challenge has a goal of fundraising for the Ameri­can Heart Association, it also works to help children live healthier lives…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Lake Benton Elementary School kicked off the Kids Heart Challenge last week. Part of the challenge is to be physically active for at least 60 minutes every day. Eden Hach demonstrated hoola-hooping for the school, which is a fun and healthy way to stay active.