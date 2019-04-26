Lake Benton fourth grade gets a first-hand look at farming
April 26, 2019
Lake Benton’s fourth grade class spent a day getting a first-hand look at farming at Olsen Custom Farm in Hendricks.
Sandy Carpenter 4th grade teacher
The fourth grade class from Lake Benton Elementary School traveled to Olsen Custom Farms in Hendricks to explore the Minnesota Science Standards in a real-world environment. Luke Nibbe, a foreman with Olsen Custom Farms, taught the students about the technology and engineering that go into combines, planters, and tractors today. He helped the students understand how farming practices have changed and have been improved to protect our environment.
