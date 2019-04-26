Lake Benton fourth grade gets a first-hand look at farming



Lake Benton’s fourth grade class spent a day getting a first-hand look at farming at Olsen Custom Farm in Hendricks.

Submitted by

Sandy Carpenter 4th grade teacher

The fourth grade class from Lake Benton El­ementary School traveled to Olsen Custom Farms in Hendricks to explore the Minnesota Science Stan­dards in a real-world en­vironment. Luke Nibbe, a foreman with Olsen Cus­tom Farms, taught the stu­dents about the technol­ogy and engineering that go into combines, plant­ers, and tractors today. He helped the students understand how farming practices have changed and have been improved to protect our environment.

