Lake Benton tourist aims for west coast vacation, now stranded in Hendricks



Glenn Krog of Lake Benton is recuperating in the Hendricks Hospital.

By Violet Nelson

vanelson70@gmail.com

Glenn Krog envisioned leaving his Lake Benton home, having a wonderful vacation on the West Coast, and promptly returning with fond memories. Lady Luck was not on his side, and his vacation has been “extended” to include a month-long trip stay at the Hendricks Hospital. Glenn and his luggage will have been gone for six weeks before he finally returns home.

Krog and his cousin Larry Meyer from White Bear Lake decided to take a two-week trip to Oregon and Washington. It didn’t take long before things started to go wrong. “We had a connecting flight in Las Vegas. We got off the plane and Larry veered to the right while walking. We later learned he’d suffered a mild stroke.” Things were about to get worse.

