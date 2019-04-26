Lincoln County authors can enter indie writing competition

By Shelly Finzen

Calling all Lincoln Coun­ty authors! Minnesota Library Foundation and BiblioLabs, in partner­ship with the Plum Creek Library system, invite lo­cal authors to enter the Minnesota Author Project contest.

Independent authors, also called indie authors, often struggle to spread the word about their lat­est work. The Minnesota Author Project contest en­courages strong relation­ships between indie au­thors, local libraries, and readers by seeking to iden­tify and promote the best indie ebooks Minnesota has to offer in the genres of Adult and Young Adult Fiction. Submissions for the 2019 competition will be accepted through May 31. Multiple submissions are accepted.

