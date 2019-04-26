Lincoln County authors can enter indie writing competition
By Shelly Finzen
Calling all Lincoln County authors! Minnesota Library Foundation and BiblioLabs, in partnership with the Plum Creek Library system, invite local authors to enter the Minnesota Author Project contest.
Independent authors, also called indie authors, often struggle to spread the word about their latest work. The Minnesota Author Project contest encourages strong relationships between indie authors, local libraries, and readers by seeking to identify and promote the best indie ebooks Minnesota has to offer in the genres of Adult and Young Adult Fiction. Submissions for the 2019 competition will be accepted through May 31. Multiple submissions are accepted.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
