Lincoln County board recognizes Lincoln County volunteers
April 12, 2019
Danell Herzig and Brittany Bruce of Nextera Energy presented a report on a new wind energy farm being installed in Lincoln County.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 2 at the county courthouse in Ivanhoe. All members were present.
Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen spoke to the board about a possible partnership with Lyon County concerning aquatic invasive species (AIS) prevention efforts. Lyon County would like to hire an intern, who would work to inform the public about the spread of AIS…
