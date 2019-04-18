Lincoln County bombed by Winter Storm Wesley with snow, ice, winds



A reported 21 inches of snow left Lake Benton residents buried last week. The blizzard began Wednesday, April 10 and continued through Thursday, April 11, leaving power outages and property damage in its wake.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County was hit by one of the biggest win­ter storms in history. Win­ter Storm Wesley bombed through the county Wednes­day through Friday, April 10-12, leaving behind inches of snow, ice and devastation in its path.

Early last week, the Na­tional Weather Service issued statements that suggested a blizzard would hit Lincoln County, with the expecta­tion of high winds, a wintery mix, and several inches of snow falling before the storm ended…

