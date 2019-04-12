“Little Minnesota” came to Lincoln County



Deane and Jill Johnson spoke to library patrons about the WWII heroes who came from Minnesota’s tiniest towns. They were at the Lake Benton Public Library on Friday, April 5.

By Shelly Finzen

Hundreds of men and women from Minnesota fought in World War II. What is surprising is that 140 of them came from some of Minnesota’s tiniest towns.

Jill and Deane Johnson of Park Rapids, authors of “Little Min­nesota in World War II,” traveled the region to speak about some of their favorite stories from the small towns. The Johnsons said they began their first project because Jill’s father comment­ed that small towns, such as Standquist, were going to disap­pear in 10 years…

