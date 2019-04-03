Loose dogs becoming a problem according to report



Lake Benton Police Chief Tony Sievert reported that loose dogs are becoming a problem in city limits.

By Shelly Finzen

Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the March police report at the April 1 City Council meeting.

Sievert reported that the new squad car is at Guard­ian Fleet Safety awaiting a push bumper before the install will begin. “Guard­ian is aware of our situation and will try to get it done as soon as possible,” Sievert stated.

