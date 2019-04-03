Loose dogs becoming a problem according to report
April 3, 2019
Lake Benton Police Chief Tony Sievert reported that loose dogs are becoming a problem in city limits.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the March police report at the April 1 City Council meeting.
Sievert reported that the new squad car is at Guardian Fleet Safety awaiting a push bumper before the install will begin. “Guardian is aware of our situation and will try to get it done as soon as possible,” Sievert stated.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
