Loose dogs becoming a problem according to report

April 3, 2019

police DSC_0008
Lake Benton Police Chief Tony Sievert reported that loose dogs are becoming a problem in city limits.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the March police report at the April 1 City Council meeting.
Sievert reported that the new squad car is at Guard­ian Fleet Safety awaiting a push bumper before the install will begin. “Guard­ian is aware of our situation and will try to get it done as soon as possible,” Sievert stated.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off